USC's Phase II Clinical Trial Proves ProLon FMD is the First Food Technology That Treats Aging and Reduces Risk Factors for Multiple Age-Related Diseases

A new study finds that providing the body with a temporary, specifically formulated Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD') called ProLon® causes cellular changes, normally generated by several days of consecutive water-only fasting, and may increase health and lifespan by partially turning back the aging clock. After publishing in Cell Metabolism the animal results shows that this FMD reduces incidence of cancer and inflammatory diseases and extends lifespan. The Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California (USC) today publishes in Science Translational Medicine the results of a randomised Phase II clinical trial, demonstrating that ProLon targets the aging process and reduces risk factors for age-related diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease in humans. These effects are believed to be caused by an increase in stem cell number and regeneration.

This 100-participant landmark clinical study stems from over two decades of molecular, animal, and clinical testing at USC's Valter Longo laboratory under the sponsorship of the National Institute of Aging and the National Cancer Institute of the NIH.

This breakthrough FMD nutri-technology is exclusively licensed by USC to L-Nutra Inc. The Los Angeles-based company has launched the first FMD in the U.S. under the brand name of "ProLon", since it was designed to P ro mote health and L on gevity. Low in calories, sugars, and protein, but high in good fats, ProLon is a gluten and dairy-free proprietary formulation of 100% vegetable"based soups, energy bars, energy drinks, teas, and supplements. Pre-clinical studies demonstrated that ProLon provides the body with the necessary macro and micronutrients while keeping it in a fasting mode and activates stem cell-based regeneration in multiple organs and systems. ProLon is perhaps the first success story in a new but rapidly developing nutri-technology field. The understanding of the molecular connections between specific food components and genes that regulate aging and regeneration allows food to be used to promote cellular changes that are safe but more coordinated than those caused by drugs.

In the current publication, researchers tested the effects of three monthly ProLon cycles on metabolic markers and risk factors associated with aging and age"related diseases. Each ProLon cycle lasts five consecutive days and does not require alteration to lifestyle during the remaining days of the month. Findings in humans were consistent with mouse studies, showing a spike in circulating stem cells and delay in biological aging by promoting regeneration in multiple systems. Body weight, BMI, total body fat, trunk fat, waist circumference, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, cholesterol, insulin"like growth factor 1 (IGF"1), and C-Reactive Protein (a marker of inflammation) were significantly reduced, particularly in participants at risk for diseases, while relative lean body mass (muscle and bone mass) was increased. Low levels of IGF-1 are associated with a lower risk of cancer and diabetes. No serious adverse effects were reported.

Water-only fasting for several consecutive days (called periodic fasting) may have some beneficial effects. However, water-only fasting carries many risks including hypoglycemia, hypotension, and/or gallstones. Furthermore, most people are unable to adhere to water-only fasting or very low calorie diets. The ProLon nutri-technology allowed participants to benefit from the positive effects of fasting while allowing them to consume food. ProLon's five-day "fasting with food'" program features meals ranging from 770 to 1,100 calories per day and is clinically proven to:

promote effects on a wide range of markers that contribute to aging, such as cholesterol, triglyceride, blood pressure, inflammation, IGF-1, and fasting blood glucose;

help people lose an average of five pounds of fat and 1.2 inches of waist circumference, while preserving lean body mass (muscle and bone); and

provide the body with healthy, plant-based ingredients (free of any additives or chemicals) including essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids, low-protein, low-carbohydrate, and high good fat ingredients.

Over 3,600 ProLon boxes have been consumed during the pilot launch phase and market research shows an over 86% satisfaction rate and 92% recommendation rate. ProLon is intended for use by individuals who want to optimise their health and wellbeing.

ProLon will be launching in the UK in April 2017. For more information please visit http://www.prolon.co.uk