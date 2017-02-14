Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Game-changing Strategies of European Pharma Companies" report to their offering.

This publisher has recently completed a comprehensive analysis on the current and future strategic imperatives of game-changing European pharmaceutical companies. The analysis primarily focuses on the changing trends in the pharmaceutical industry with respect to drug research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and marketing. The study provides key insights on the transforming pharmaceutical value chain, with the adoption of technology and shift towards digitalisation of key processes across drug development and manufacturing. It analyzes the dynamics catalyzing growth, profiles organizations presenting significant growth opportunities, and outlines innovative industry trends of key participants who play a vital role in the pharmaceutical landscape.

The research covers the top 5 European pharmaceutical companies, based on their industry position. The companies included in the study are Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis, and Sanofi. These companies are bench-marked across 5 key growth levers, namely core areas of focus, digital footprint, value chain excellence, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and beyond-the-pill services and solutions.

Highlights of the company profiles include:

Company snapshot

Performance analysis (market revenue forecast)

Portfolio analysis

Key marketed products and patent expiry

SWOT analysis

Strategic analysis of growth levers

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Novartis

Roche

Sanofi



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. European Pharma Ecosystem

3. 5 Big Themes for Innovation in European Pharma Companies

4. T10 European Pharma Companies

5. Strategic Growth Lever 1 Focus on Core Areas

6. Strategic Growth Lever 2 Digital Footprint

7. Strategic Growth Lever 3 Value Chain Excellence

8. Strategic Growth Lever 4 Strategic Collaborations/Alliances or Partnerships

9. Strategic Growth Lever 5 Beyond-the-pill Services and Solutions

10. Company Profile Bayer

11. Company Profile AstraZeneca

12. Company Profile Novartis

13. Company Profile Roche

14. Company Profile Sanofi

15. The Last Word

