Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Game-changing Strategies of European Pharma Companies" report to their offering.
This publisher has recently completed a comprehensive analysis on the current and future strategic imperatives of game-changing European pharmaceutical companies. The analysis primarily focuses on the changing trends in the pharmaceutical industry with respect to drug research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and marketing. The study provides key insights on the transforming pharmaceutical value chain, with the adoption of technology and shift towards digitalisation of key processes across drug development and manufacturing. It analyzes the dynamics catalyzing growth, profiles organizations presenting significant growth opportunities, and outlines innovative industry trends of key participants who play a vital role in the pharmaceutical landscape.
The research covers the top 5 European pharmaceutical companies, based on their industry position. The companies included in the study are Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis, and Sanofi. These companies are bench-marked across 5 key growth levers, namely core areas of focus, digital footprint, value chain excellence, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and beyond-the-pill services and solutions.
Highlights of the company profiles include:
- Company snapshot
- Performance analysis (market revenue forecast)
- Portfolio analysis
- Key marketed products and patent expiry
- SWOT analysis
- Strategic analysis of growth levers
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Novartis
- Roche
- Sanofi
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. European Pharma Ecosystem
3. 5 Big Themes for Innovation in European Pharma Companies
4. T10 European Pharma Companies
5. Strategic Growth Lever 1 Focus on Core Areas
6. Strategic Growth Lever 2 Digital Footprint
7. Strategic Growth Lever 3 Value Chain Excellence
8. Strategic Growth Lever 4 Strategic Collaborations/Alliances or Partnerships
9. Strategic Growth Lever 5 Beyond-the-pill Services and Solutions
10. Company Profile Bayer
11. Company Profile AstraZeneca
12. Company Profile Novartis
13. Company Profile Roche
14. Company Profile Sanofi
15. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fb2jbv/gamechanging
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005986/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Pharmaceuticals