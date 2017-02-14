Invitation-Only Full-Day Forum on February 28, 2017, in Partnership with Google, Kargo, Syniverse, The Trade Desk, Turner Verve

IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) and dmexco are joining forces for the second year in a row to produce a full-day of programming at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The invitation-only event by IAB and dmexco will bring together some of the biggest names in media and marketing to share insights and guidance on "Surviving in a Mobile-Only Marketplace: Strategies of Top Marketers and Publishers to Connect with Consumers." High-level discussions will focus on emerging trends in mobile, including VR, AR, the connected home, and the importance of tapping into AI for smarter marketing.

Brand and agency leaders on the roster include:

Sophie Blum, Vice President of Marketing, Europe, India, Middle East, Africa, P&G

Lisa Donohue, Global President, Starcom Worldwide

Andreas Gall, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Media House

Leonid Sudakov, President of Connected Solutions, Mars Petcare

Dr. Torsten Wingenter, Head of Digital Innovations, Lufthansa Airlines

They will be joined by such senior publishing executives as:

Sacha Berlik, Managing Director, EMEA, The Trade Desk

Paul-Henri Ferrand, Vice President, U.S. Sales and Operations, Google

Ian James, Chief International Officer, Verve

AJ Mathew, Vice President, Research, Kargo

Christina Miller, President, Cartoon Network

Rob Newlan, Head of EMEA Creative Shop, Facebook

Donna Speciale, President, Ad Sales, Turner

The full agenda is available here.

"IAB is taking a pole position on mobile marketing at Mobile World Congress-ensuring that leaders on the cutting-edge of mobile advertising share their strategies and tactics for success," said Anna Bager, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and Video, IAB. "Marketers, agencies, and publishers all need to transform how they connect with consumers in order to prosper in what will no doubt soon be a mobile-only landscape."

"Mobile means nearly every screen in today's consumer world, with the emergence of VR, AR, and the Internet of Things taking it way beyond just a single smaller screen," said Christian Muche, Co-Founder, dmexco. "All stakeholders in the ecosystem must take advantage of the opportunities that this evolution has brought."

The special all-day event will be produced in partnership with Google, Kargo, Syniverse, The Trade Desk, Turner, and Verve, and held at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from 9:00am to 5:45pm on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. To request an invitation, please go to iab.com/mobileworldcongress.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. It is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. Together, they account for 86 percent of online advertising in the United States. Working with its member companies, the IAB develops technical standards and best practices and fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. The organization is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the IAB advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. There are 43 IABs licensed to operate in nations around the world and one regional IAB, in Europe. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a West Coast office in San Francisco.

About dmexco

dmexco is the global business and innovation platform of the digital economy. It connects the real economy with visionary trends and defines the commercial potential of tomorrow. Within a few years, dmexco has developed into the pioneer of the digital transformation. Today it is the engine of growth that is driving the global digiconomy forward by means of direct business deals, valuable new contacts, the evaluation of business ideas, new standards for the digital economy, maximum value creation, and concrete added value. dmexco the leading global trade fair and conference of the digiconomy. The Bundesverband Digitale Wirtschaft (German Association for the Digital Economy BVDW) is the owner of the dmexco brand. With special assistance from OVK Circle of Online Marketers, the BVDW is also the conceptual and professional partner of the trade fair and conference. dmexco is organized by Koelnmesse. dmexco 2017 will be held in Cologne on September 13 and 14, 2017. You can find all the information about dmexco 2016, as well as photos, videos, and original audio material at www.dmexco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005426/en/

Contacts:

IAB Media

Lauren Milligan, 212-609-3732

lauren.milligan@iab.com