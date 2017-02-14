Global Contact Lenses Market Worth 10000 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Contact Lenses market was estimated to be 7824 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 10000 million USD by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 4.07% from 2017 to 2020.

Browse tables and figures, 185 company profiles spread across 185 pages

The 2016 Market Research Report on Global Contact Lenses Industry is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Contact Lenses industry. Soft contact lenses dominated the market and accounted for over 75% of the global demand in 2016. Demand for daily disposable contact lenses is expected to continue increasing over the forecast period, due to benefits such as high level of hygiene and lowered risk of infections. Rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lens demand is mainly on account of their use in orthokeratology (ortho-k), astigmatism and presbyopia.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Contact Lenses market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status. Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (USA, Europe, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market, covering Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Hydron, Weicon, Bescon and NEO Vision.

