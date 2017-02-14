RANCHO MIRAGE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Rancho Mirage is giving Cupid a run for his money this month. Not only does the hillside setting and organically modern design of this Palm Springs day spa create an aura of romantic seclusion, but the spa's latest treatment package is designed to bring couples closer than ever before.

The Soul Mates Massage, available through February 28, 2017, utilizes the universal aphrodisiac, chocolate, to set the mood. The experience begins with a side-by-side massage in which the therapists use warm chocolate massage oil to relax the couple. At once fragrant and satisfying, the massage oil complements the selection of chocolate truffles that is also included in the package.

Nothing accompanies chocolate better than champagne; the package includes a glass for each guest. After the massage, the couple can browse the Spa's boutique and enjoy a 10% savings on all retail purchases.

While the Soul Mates Massage captures the romantic excitement of Valentine's Day, the spa hotel itself is a year-round destination for visitors to Palm Springs, California. Spa treatments regularly incorporate indigenous herbs and plants for efficacy and a sense of geographical authenticity. As a result, the menu of services features one-of-a-kind experiences, from massages with heated poultices made from desert wildflowers, to exfoliations performed with mineral salts.

Guests staying at the hotel can look forward to complementing their spa experience with a range of mesmerizing moments and amenities that make the luxury hotel one of the most highly regarded in Palm Springs. Guest rooms feature private balconies, for example, to drink in dramatic mountain views, alongside state-of-the-art features. The décor answers its setting with a palette of stone, wood and fire. And the dining and recreation opportunities offer a curated taste of the surrounding desert city.

The 80-minute Soul Mates Massage package is priced at $440 and can be reserved by calling (760) 202-6170.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

From its lofty desert perch, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage pairs its modern luxury with sweeping views of Palm Springs, Coachella Valley and the San Jacinto Mountains. The resort is just minutes away from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Palm Springs, and its repertoire of amenities reflects the city's reputation as a playground for celebrities. Visitors will enjoy two sleek outdoor pools, access to golf at Mission Hills Country Club and other clubs, a luxurious on-site spa and numerous hiking trails originating on property. The resort also offers three distinctive dining experiences: fine dining at The Edge Steakhouse, farm-to-fork cuisine at State Fare Bar & Kitchen and poolside dining at Air Pool Bar. Guest rooms and suites feature private balconies, oversized bathrooms and state-of-the-art technology for a sanctuary-like experience, and the resort's stunning event venues, which include 15,000 square feet of outdoor space and nearly 16,000 square feet of indoor space, inspire groups to both work and celebrate in sophisticated luxury.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates over 90 hotels and resorts in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information, or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3109420



Contact:

Anne Marie Doyle

Director of Sales and Marketing

Email Contact



The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage

68900 Frank Sinatra Drive

Rancho Mirage, California 92270

(760) 321-8282



