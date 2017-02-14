Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market 2015-2021: Market Growth from $5.6 Billion in 2015, to $7.8 Billion in 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EMI/RFI: Materials and Technologies" report to their offering.

The global market for EMI/RFI shielding has grown to nearly $6 billion in 2016 from $5.6 billion in 2015. The market is expected to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2016 to 2021, increasing to more than $7.8 billion in 2021.

This report identifies the nature of the EMI/RFI problem, noting the ways that the redesigning of shielding and electronics can overcome these problems. Technologies and materials specific to EMI/RFI shielding are also identified and analyzed for their impact on plastics and other materials within a context of trends in components and devices used in the electronics medical, automotive and consumer products industries.

The size and the growth of the global market for EMI/RFI shielding products is a function of several factors. Shielding closely follows the demand for electronic devices and components. It is also is a valuable resource to assist manufacturers in complying with ever-changing safety and performance regulations and standards. This study summarizes the somewhat muddled global regulatory environment.

This report also discusses the current state of the electronics and other related industries, the market for plastics-based shielding options, key participants, shielding technologies, patents, materials, shielding components, global developments, and examples of global regulatory standards and environmental issues confronting the electronic shielding business.

Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the period 2016 through 2021 in millions of dollars and millions of square feet. An analysis based on volume is not feasible because of the many disparate shielding products.

This report provides:



An overview of the global market for products which deal with EMI and RFI problems that are encountered in the operation of electronic equipment, and implications for those plastics and competitive materials and technologies used to suppress that interference.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

Examinations of issues surrounding the ever-increasing frequencies being encountered along with the proliferation of wireless devices that may result in the shifting of shielding options; in addition, the impact of other technologies, such as Bluetooth, absorptive EMI, fiber optics, and others will be assessed.

Analysis of trends in components and devices used in electronics and other industries, such as medical, automotive, and consumer products.

Identification of the current state of the electronics and other industries, the market for plastics-based shielding options, key participants, shielding technologies, patents, materials, shielding components, and a time line of global developments.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



- Study Goals And Objectives



- Scope And Format



- Methodology



- Intended Audience



2: Summary

3: Overview



- Symbols And Terminology



- Electromagnetic Energy



- Radiation



- Conduction



- Impedance



- Electrostatic Discharge



- Electromagnetic Fields



- Electromagnetic And Radio Frequency Interference



- Definitions And Ranges

4: Shielding Mechanisms



- Overview



- Background



- Major Emi Problem Areas



- Emi Shielding Overview



- Shielding Effectiveness



- Attenuation



- Electromagnetic Compatibility



- Emc Control



- Shielding Performance



- Galvanic Corrosion And Metals Compatibility



- Relationship Between Conductivity And Resistivity



- Effects Of Emi/Rfi And Static Electricity



5: Shielding Technologies And Materials



- Overview



- Metallization Processes



- Conductive Plastics



- Conductive Films



- Inherently Conductive Polymers



- Conductive Elastomers



- Conductive Coatings



- Electroless Plating



- Vacuum Metallization



- Conductive Paints



- Thermal Spray



- Metallized Foils, Laminates And Tapes



- Ferrites



- Cost And Performance Characteristics Of The Shielding Options

6: Shielding Components



- Gaskets



- Filters



- Connectors And Cables



- Windows



- Enclosures



- Architectural Shielding



- Other Shielding Components

7: Emi Shielding Market: Quantitative Aspects



- Overview



- Emi/Rfi Shielding Market By Method



- Conductive Plastic Market Estimates



- Miscellaneous Emi Shielding Product Market Estimates

8: Additional Patterns And Usage Of Selected Emi Shielding Products



- Conductive Coatings



- Laminates And Tapes



- Conductive Plastics And Elastomers



- Miscellaneous Shielding

9: Industry/Emi Shielding Interface



- Electronic Industry



- Transportation Industry



- Healthcare Industry



- Appliances



- Other Consumer Products

10: Other Technologies Impacting Emi/Rfi Markets



- Fiber Optics



- Local Area Network Technologies



- Bluetooth Technology



- Absorptive Emi Control Technologies



- Concept Of High Frequencies

11: Recent Patents



- Overmolded Semiconductor Package With A Wirebond Cage For Emi Shielded



- Semiconductor Device And Method Of Forming Prefabricated Emi Shielding Frame With Cavities

Containing Penetrable Material Over Semiconductor Die



- Emi Shielding Scheme Using Sandwiched Sheet Metal



- Auto Jack With Emi Shielding



- Computer Enclosure With Emi Shielding Clip



- Emi Shielding Device And Fixing Apparatus For Hard Disk Drive



- Layer Structure With Emi Shielding Effect



- Method For Forming An Emi Shielding Layer On All Surfaces Of A Semiconductor Package



- Conforming Emi Shielding



- Emi Shielding Circuit And Semicconductor Integrated Circuit Including The Same



- Emi Shielding Heat Shrinkable Tapes



- Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Techniques



- Chip Level Emi Shielding Structure And Manufacture Method Thereof



12: Electromagnetic Compliance

- Electronic Standards



- Purpose Of Emc Standards/Regulations



- Basic Concepts



- Compliance Testing And Certification



- Regulatory And Standards Bodies And Directives



- U.S. Food And Drug Administration Requirements



- Other Environmental Regulations



13: Company Profiles



- A.K. Stamping Co. Inc.



- AD-Vance Magnetics



- Alco Technologies



- Amuneal Manufacturing Corp.



- Coilcraft Inc.



- Cts Corp.



- Cuming Microwave Corp.



- Cybershield Inc.



- Elastomeric Specialties Inc.



- Enthone Inc.



- Ets-Lindgren



- Ferronics Inc.



- Fujipoly America Corp.



- Greene Rubber Co.



- Kitagawa Industries America Inc. Intermark Usa



- Laird Technologies



- Leader Tech



- Magnetic Shield Corp.



- Majr Products



- Marian Inc.



- Martek Prober Inc.



- Microsorb Technologies



- Mushield Co. Inc.



- Omega Shielding Products Inc.



- Orion Industries Inc.



- Panashield Llc.



- Parker Chomerics



- Premix Thermoplastics



- Presscut Industries Inc.



- Rtp Co.



- Sas Industries Inc.



- Schaffner Emc Inc.



- Schlegel Electronic Materials



- Seleco Inc.



- Shieldex Trading Usa



- Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.



- Swift Textile Metalizing Llc



- Tdk Rf Solutions Inc.



- Tech-Etch Inc.



- Thrust Industries



- Vti Vacuum Technologies



- Zippertubing Co. Inc.

14: Appendix A: Major Professional Societies



- Ieee Emc Society



- Sae International

15: Appendix B: Acronyms And Glossary Of Terms

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ccfn8g/emirfi

