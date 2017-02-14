DEXION ABSOLUTE LTD - Shareholder Update

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 23 March 2016, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

Further to the Liquidators' shareholder announcement of 7 November 2016, and the second interim liquidation distribution dated 18 November 2016, the Liquidators have been informed by Aurora Investment Management L.L.C., the investment manager to Aurora Offshore Fund Limited II ("AOFL II"), that the Company will receive approximately US$11,095,000 (the "Funds") on or around 15 February 2017, representing approximately 9.5% of the reported Net Asset Value of the Company's investment in AOFL II as at 30 June 2016.

As shareholders will be aware, the Company operates a single Sterling denominated share class. Upon receipt of the Funds, the Liquidators will immediately convert the Funds from US Dollars to Sterling at the prevailing exchange rate.

The Liquidators anticipate making a distribution (the "Third Interim Distribution") to shareholders of the Company during the week commencing 20 February 2017. A further announcement will be made by the Liquidators as soon as the rate per share and the distribution date of the Third Interim Distribution have been agreed.

Following the Third Interim Distribution, the Liquidators will have distributed approximately 91.5% of the Company's investment in AOFL II.

