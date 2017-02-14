3E Company: 3E Company Collaborates with Reliance Label Solutions to Support Enhanced Compliance with Hazard Communication Standards

Alliance Offers Joint Customers an End-to-End Authoring and Labeling Solution That

Can Increase Efficiency and Productivity

Carlsbad, Calif., February 14, 2017 - 3E Company (http://www.3ecompany.com), a leading provider of environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance and information management services, today announced a strategic alliance with Reliance Label Solutions (http://www.reliancelabel.com/), a leading provider of labels and label printing solutions for industrial applications. As a result of the collaboration, joint customers now have access to an end-to-end authoring and labeling solution that can enhance workplace safety and increase efficiency by streamlining compliance with EH&S regulations. 3E Company is a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



The alliance leverages the unique strengths of both companies to create a comprehensive hazard communication authoring and labeling solution that enables joint customers to generate and print compliant Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) and labels. Streamlining access to the companies' offerings serves to increase efficiency and productivity and help support compliance with a range of EH&S standards and regulations worldwide, including the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS).



Under the terms of the alliance, 3E and Reliance Label will collaborate to create optimized hazard communication authoring and labeling solutions for joint customers. These comprehensive solutions will be developed by leveraging 3E's vast suite of SDS and label authoring software and services with Reliance's label materials and printer expertise.



"3E continually strives to establish valuable alliances with industry-leading solution providers that help ease the complexities associated with navigating the global regulatory landscape," said Edmund Webecke, president, 3E Company. "Generating and printing compliant and up-to-date SDSs and labels can be a cumbersome and time-intensive process. We're delighted that our customers now have access to two lauded and reliable solutions to help streamline their efforts."



3E's robust suite of authoring software and services includes both MSDgen (http://3ecompany.com/products-services/sds-authoring-distribution/msdgen)®, 3E's powerful hazard communication authoring, management, and distribution platform, and its new Label Generator Solution, which supports the generation of labels in a variety of sizes and formats, including dozens of formats for country and regional regulatory compliance such as country-specific adaptations of GHS.



"We're proud to collaborate with 3E Company," said Jim Garvic, director of business development, Reliance Label Solutions. "Its best-in-class authoring, labeling, SDS management, and regulatory content solutions are an excellent complement to ours. And our customers will undoubtedly benefit from having access to 3E's valuable solutions and expertise."



About 3E Company

3E Company, a Verisk Analytics (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, offers a comprehensive suite of data and solutions for environmental health and safety (EH&S) compliance management. This solutions suite addresses the entire chemical lifecycle and includes regulatory research; SDS authoring, distribution, and management; transportation; emergency response; training; regulatory reporting; hazardous waste management; and end-to-end regulatory consulting. 3E provides an industry-leading combination of a 24/7/365 EH&S mission-control call center and the world's premier hazardous substance database of global regulatory and compliance information. 3E was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with additional operations in Canton, Ohio; Bethesda, Maryland; Kingsport, Tennessee; Montreal, Quebec; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information on 3E Company, visit www.3ecompany.com (http://www.3ecompany.com/).



About Reliance Label Solutions

Reliance Label Solutions® is a leader in providing GHS compliant labels and labeling solutions for the lubricant, petroleum, and chemical industries. Reliance is headquartered in Paola, Kansas, 45 miles south of Kansas City. For more information on Reliance Label Solutions, visit www.reliancelabel.com (http://www.reliancelabel.com/) or call 1-800-656-9476.



