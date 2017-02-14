The global anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalanesthesia monitoring devicesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two product segments consisting of stand-alone anesthesia monitoring devices and integrated anesthesia monitoring devices. The integrated anesthesia monitoring devices accounted for 75% of the market share in 2016.

"The growing number of surgical procedures that require general anesthesia across various therapeutics including oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedic, and neurology are increasing the adoption rate of anesthesia monitoring devices," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead medical devicesresearch expert from Technavio.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciences research analysts segment the global anesthesia monitoring devices market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Anesthesia monitoring devices market in Americas

The increasing volume of surgical procedures is expected to increase the need for anesthesia monitoring devices market in the Americas. The US accounted for the majority share of the market in this region owing to increasing number of surgeries and hospital admissions.

The vendors in the region have developed advanced anesthesia monitoring devices such as portable and transport devices to meet the demand for effective monitoring. Also, the vendors such as GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk, and Penlon have developed advanced monitoring devices such as integrated, low-cost, portable, and transport monitoring devices.

Anesthesia monitoring devices market in EMEA

The anesthesia monitoring devices market in EMEA has immense opportunities in countries such as Europe and Africa. The UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are the major contributors to the anesthesia monitoring devices market in EMEA. Western Europe is expected to generate most of the revenues from the replacement units, as the market is almost in the mature stage.

On the other hand, the Eastern European region will predominantly witness new anesthesia monitoring devices installations. The growing number of surgical procedures by using general anesthesia are expected to increase the demand for anesthesia monitoring devices. Also, the advances in technologies have improved the adoption rates of anesthesia monitoring devices. For instance, in 2013, GE Healthcare developed Avance CS² with ecoFLOW integrated anesthesia monitoring system, which analyzes vital signs of an individual under the influence of anesthesia.

Anesthesia monitoring devices market in APAC

The anesthesia monitoring devices market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period owing to numerous factors such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, and increased funding for specialty hospitals.

"The region presents a promising outlook for the anesthesia monitoring devices market, due to a large population pool especially in India and China, leading to an increase in the number of surgeries, large geriatric population, and growth in medical tourism," says Bharath.

The top vendors in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Drägerwerk

GE Healthcare

Mindray Medical

Penlon

Philips Healthcare

