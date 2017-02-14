DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will hold its Summer Meeting at the four-star Westin Denver Downtown hotel here June 9-11, and the event promises to be one of the most important in the long history of this nationwide organization of lawmakers.

"As the gaming industry expands, the policy issues that lawmakers and regulators must confront will grow more challenging, and NCLGS is committed to addressing those issues to the benefit of our members and their states," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida and an established leader on gaming issues. Galvano is expected to serve as the President of the Florida Senate from 2018-2020.

NCLGS Vice President Helene Keeley, the immediate past President of NCLGS, and Secretary Bill Coley, a member of the Ohio State Senate where he serves as Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, recently returned from London as part of International Legislators' Day, where they met with many of their counterparts from Europe and elsewhere in the world.

"NCLGS is committed to both educating our members and learning what works elsewhere in the world," Keeley said.

"Our meetings in London showed us that the challenges we face are often universal and must be addressed in a comprehensive, fair manner that allows gaming to succeed for both operators and states," Coley said. "Our global outreach will expand further as we address these challenges."

More than 40 legislators from across the United States attended the NCLGS Winter Meeting in Arizona. With a growing interest in NCLGS in the U.S., conference organizers expect the number of attendees to increase during the Summer Meeting. In addition, invitations have been extended to lawmakers from Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

The NCLGS summer meeting is open to the public, and registration will be available soon.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons, or are members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group (www.spectrumgaming.com), a global independent gaming research and advisory firm, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS contact Wayne Marlin at wmarlin@spectrumgaming.com. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.