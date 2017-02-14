Isobel Diamond PR and Press Officer isobeld@canneslions.com +44 20 3033 4056 www.canneslions.com

LONDON, Feb 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Cannes Lions has today announced that Chief Marketing Officer of Airbnb, Jonathan Mildenhall, will lead the Creative Effectiveness Jury at the 64th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June.The Creative Effectiveness jury comprises an equal mix of top leaders from clients and agencies across the world. Mildenhall has worked on both sides during his phenomenal career, making him ideally placed to lead the Creative Effectiveness jury. Starting out at McCann-Erickson in 1990, Jonathan Mildenhall was Vice-President, Global Advertising Strategy and Content Excellence at Coca-Cola when the company won Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year in 2013. And he became Chief Marketing Officer of the 'sharing economy super brand' Airbnb in 2014.Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Airbnb, said, "I've worked with Cannes Lions for over two decades and I'm privileged to return this year as the Creative Effectiveness President. Alongside my jury, we'll honour work that doesn't just measure the impact of creativity, but also drives cultural change and business results. I believe our industry is becoming more inclusive, but we still have work to do - diversity informs everything I'm part of and I want to accelerate that change further."Creative Effectiveness is the only global award to recognise the link between award-winning creativity and business results. Creative Effectiveness has grown to become one of the industry's principle awards and entry numbers have vastly increased since it launched in 2011. Any piece of work which has won a Lion in the preceding three years can be submitted into Creative Effectiveness, allowing the jury to select winners that have had a long-term impact on a business or brand.Sub-category changes announcedIn response to the growing role of creativity in a wider range of business objectives, the Jury will now be asked to consider sub-categories within Creative Effectiveness. Submissions are invited for regional and global campaigns, longer-term brand programmes and 'creativity for good'. Lastly, a new sub-category called 'creative marketing effectiveness' is designed for brand marketer initiatives where the client played a proactive role in the work's creation and where effectiveness was embedded at the heart of the idea.For 2017, the Creative Effectiveness sub-categories are:- Creative Effectiveness- Creative Effectiveness for Good- Creative Regional Effectiveness- Creative Global Effectiveness- Creative Longer-Term Effectiveness- Creative Marketing EffectivenessFor further information see: https://www.canneslions.com/awards/the-lions/creative-effectivenessThe Creative Effectiveness Jury 2017 have been named as:- Sudeep Gohil, Co-Founder, Tyde, Australia- Alegra O'Hare, VP Global Brand Communications - adidas Originals, adidas, Germany- Simone Tam, Chief Executive Officer, mcgarrybowen, Greater China- Tammy Einav, Chief Executive Officer, adam&EveDDB, UK- Esther ET Franklin, EVP, MD Strategy & Cultural Fluency, MediaVest | Spark, USA- Peter Carter, Harley Procter Marketing Director, Procter & Gamble, Global- Fernando Mercado, Head of Brand Marketing, Burger King, Global- Anindita Mukherjee, Global Chief Marketing Officer, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Global- John Seifert, Worldwide Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy & Mather, GlobalJose Papa, Managing Director of Cannes Lions, commented, "The increasing strength of Creative Effectiveness embodies everything the Lions stand for - to champion the power of world-changing creativity that amplifies brand messages to promote business growth. We're delighted that Jonathan Mildenhall has come on board as President this year to lead our jury in identifying work of the highest standard."NEED ENTRIES ADVICE?Further information is available at: www.canneslions.com/creativeeffectivenessTo request a list of eligible entries, please contact: creativeeffectiveness@canneslions.comEntries to the 2017 Creative Effectiveness Lions are now open and will close on 20 April 2017.Note: The Lions are awarded each year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. A creative community of over 15,000 people from around 100 countries attend the Festival, making it the only truly global meeting place for those working in branded communications to connect, share and learn, and celebrate the best creative work.About Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityThe International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications and encompasses Lions Health, Lions Innovation and Lions Entertainment. Founded in 1954, the Festival takes place every June in Cannes, France. As the most prestigious international annual advertising and communications awards, over 43,000 entries from all over the world are showcased and judged at the Festival.The eight-day Festival is the only truly global meeting place for professionals working in advertising and communications. A community of 15,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries attend eight days of workshops, exhibitions, screenings, master classes and high-profile seminars presented by renowned worldwide industry leaders.Winning companies receive the highly coveted Lion trophy, a global benchmark of creative excellence, for Creative Data, Creative Effectiveness, Cyber, Design, Digital Craft, Direct, Film, Film Craft, Glass: The Lion for Change, Health & Wellness, Innovation, Entertainment, Media, Mobile, Music, Outdoor, Pharma, PR, Print & Publishing, Product Design, Promo & Activation, Radio, Titanium and Integrated Lions. The Festival is also the only truly global meeting place for advertisers, advertising and communication professionals. www.canneslions.comAscential EventsAscential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. Our product lines include the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's premier market leading payments and financial services innovation congress Money 20/20, the UK's largest trade show Spring Fair International and the award-winning education technology show Bett.Ascential Events is part of Ascential plc, which transforms knowledge businesses to deliver exceptional performance. www.ascential.com.Source: Cannes Lions International Festival of CreativityContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.