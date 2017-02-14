Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive rain sensing wiper system marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronicssector, says, "Automotive rain sensing wipers are mainly present in passenger cars. They are also increasingly adopted in LCVs and HCVs. Thus, the global automotive rain sensing wiper system market is directly correlated to the global automotive market which is estimated to achieve sales of 113 million units by 2020."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive rain sensing wiper systemmarket according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

OEMs use advanced windshield cleaning technologies as product differentiator

Ultrasonic force fields to replace windshield wipers

Development all-weatherproof wiper blade technology results in streak-free visibility

OEMs using advanced windshield cleaning technologies as product differentiator

The global automotive market is becoming highly competitive through the development and deployment of advanced driver-assisted safety technologies. Competition is likely to intensify further in the light of continuous innovation and technological advances taking place in the global automotive industry.

Along with other driver-assisted safety systems in the vehicles, automakers are seeking to introduce product differentiation by providing innovative systems designed to keep the windshield clean at all times. For instance, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz offers an advanced windshield washing system Magic Vision Control in its premium segment vehicles. This system incorporates heated wiper bladesystems for winter weather conditions along with a wipe-and-wash configuration. Other leading European automakers like Audi and BMW are also offering advanced technology in the automotive wiper systems.

Ultrasonic force fields to replace windshield wipers

Wipers are one of the most critical safety components on any vehicle, but sometimes they also cause a distraction by their movement on the windshield. To prevent this diversion, McLaren, a British automotive manufacturer, has come up with ultrasonic force fields to replace wipers. McLaren has developed a new automotive windshield cleaning technology, the idea of which has been derived from fighter jets.

"According to industry experts, the new technology would use high-frequency sound waves that would help in creating an ultrasonic field on the surface of the windshield. This field would make the windshield repel water, mud, ice, or any other kind of dust present in the surroundings," says Siddharth.

Development all-weatherproof wiper blade technology results in streak-free visibility

Advances in the field of wiper blade technology are evident with the development of new systems that promise to provide clear visibility of the road ahead. Automotive component designers and developers are developing wiper blade systems that deliver faster response time and streak-free visibility in extreme weather conditions. The advanced heated wiper blade system consists of the heated fluid within the blade frame, which is used to provide a clear, streak-free view of the road ahead. It offers maximum convenience when ice freezes on the windshield and aids in wiping out salt stains from the windshield. The technology not only helps in removing snow and ice but also aids drivers in getting rid of dust and dirt.

