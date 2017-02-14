Median Technologies will showcase its iBiopsy™ platform for liver diseases at the FURUI/Echosens booth #116-117 and present during the FURUI/Echosens satellite symposium on February 16, from 18:00 to 19:30

The joint participation and presentation result from FURUI's investment into Median Technologies completed in December, 2016

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics™ Company, announced today that it will participate in the Annual Meeting of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL), February 15-19 at the Shanghai International Convention Center, Shanghai, China (exhibition dates: February, 17-19). The company will demonstrate its new Imaging Phenomics™ platform iBiopsy™ applied to the assessment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) at FURUI/Echosens booth #116-117.

iBiopsy™, or Imaging Biomarker Phenotyping System, is a groundbreaking imaging platform that combines noninvasive image biomarkers with phenomics. This unique combination of science and technology is at the very core of precision and predictive medicine because it can provide insights into development of novel therapies and individualized treatment strategies. Remarkably, iBiopsy™ can measure disease and treatment response without an invasive and costly biopsy. The initial application of iBiopsy™ is for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases including NASH, which are dramatically increasing in prevalence in the Asia Pacific and other parts of the world.

Median Technologies will also present during the FURUI/Echosens joint satellite symposium "Innovative Technologies change hepatology". The satellite symposium will take place February 16, from 18:00 to 19:30. Median's presentation topic is "Imaging Phenomics for the Assessment of Progression of NASH."

"We have been working very closely with FURUI since their investment into Median Technologies completed in December 2016 and are very pleased to have been invited to participate in the Annual Meeting of APASL under their aegis", said Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies. "Liver diseases are rapidly increasing in prevalence in Asian countries and our iBiopsy™ platform's first application is for NASH. We are confident that this groundbreaking technology will bring new insights to better assess these liver diseases and will contribute to the emergence of new therapies for liver patients in need."

APASL is one of the leading associations in the world focused on investigation and treatment of liver diseases. It is the largest scientific body dedicated to advancing improved treatment methods for millions of liver patients in the Asia Pacific Region.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics™ to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and iBiopsy™ for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median Technologies has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris' Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com .

