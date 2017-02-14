SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Noraxon USA Inc., a leader in human movement metrics and biomechanics research solutions, today released the NiNOX™ camera system, the world's first and only ultra-portable USB-powered, high-definition camera system with integrated LED light for capturing and analyzing highly accurate human movement data. The NiNOX camera system gives biomechanics researchers and sports scientists a way to capture human movement wherever the action takes place, inside the lab or out in the field. Applications include research, athletics and sports medicine, clinical rehabilitation, and performance enhancement.

"Until now, biomechanics researchers and sports scientists have been limited in their ability to capture video of human motion in its most natural setting," said Brent Perkins, President of Noraxon. "With the NiNOX 125 and NiNOX 250 cameras, we've enabled not only video data capture in any environment, but also the ability to instantly stream it to Noraxon's popular myoRESEARCH® 3 biomechanics software running remotely or in the lab. For anyone analyzing human movement, it's a convenient, simple solution for capturing precise visual data."

Designed specifically to meet the growing demand for true mobility in the study of biomechanics, the NiNOX cameras capture visual data at up to 250 frames per second and features slow-motion playback for frame-by-frame viewing, allowing users to analyze the data and video at the optimal speed. When streaming into the Noraxon myoRESEARCH® software platform outfitted with the myoVIDEO™ and myoMOTION™ modules, the system delivers both video and a 3D avatar side-by-side for intricate motion analysis.

NiNOX cameras are now available in two models (125 or 250) as a stand-alone camera system or as part of the recently announced here.

About Noraxon

Noraxon USA Inc., based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in human movement metrics and biomechanics research solutions. Noraxon's patented and FDA-approved hardware technology includes high-fidelity electromyography, 3D motion analysis, pressure, force, and video capture equipment, all of which are fully integrated with its myoRESEARCH® 3 biomechanics data analysis software platform. Through its innovative, precise and reliable modular approach to a fully equipped, portable and customizable biomechanics lab, Noraxon endeavors to enable a global biomechanics research community across academic, ergonomic, clinical, and human-performance applications. Learn more at www.noraxon.com.

