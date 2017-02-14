DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Growing at a CAGR of 21.3 % During 2016 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection and mitigation market size is estimated to grow from USD 824.4 million in 2016 to USD 2,162.9 million by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 21.3% while the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The DDoS protection and mitigation market is driven by factors, such as, need to mitigate increasing enterprise targeted DDoS attacks, rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise mobility trends across organizations. However, high cost of deployment and budget constraints of organizations limit the growth of the market.

Organizations are rapidly growing their partnership networks to deploy DDoS protection and mitigation solutions across the globe. Thus, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2016.

The application layer, also known as layer 7, segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising instances of sophisticated DDoS attacks on the application layer, disrupting operations, thus affecting various business processes. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to hold the major share of revenue generated in the market, owing to increasing instances of sophisticated DDoS attacks on banking processes. With the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions , banks and credit unions are detecting DDoS attacks much sooner, thus minimizing the potential damages.

The report includes the study of key players offering DDoS protection and mitigation solutions, such as,Arbor Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), F5 Networks (U.S.), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), Radware, Ltd. (Israel), Corero Network Security, Inc. (U.S.), Neustar, Inc. (U.S.), Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.), Nexusguard, Ltd. (U.S.), and DOSarrest Internet Security, Ltd. (Canada).

APAC includes emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India, along with countries from the South East Asia, which are rapidly transforming into business hubs with the regional expansion of global enterprises and the emergence of large number of SMEs. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increasing awareness and adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services among enterprises, operating across various industry verticals in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2016.

