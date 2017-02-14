KairoswebTV Pioneers Online PR, Social Media Communication Platform in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Plus Start Your Own Online-TV Solution

KairoswebTV, the proprietary and sole online-TV network in Nigeria, today announced the launch of its online PR and social media communication platform, DigitalPR-Wire (www.digitalprwire.com), which has been specifically designed for online press release distribution, monitoring, analytics and social media communication enterprise solutions.

DigitalPR-Wire is a web-based, hosted media intelligence solution designed to distribute, socially amplify and push press releases and news stories across 250+ online media outlets and influencers with a potential reach of 80 million within 24 hours. It enables users monitor all news story, media and influencer pick-ups and gives detailed visibility report with links to stories. Media outlets include Yahoo news, CNET, Reuters, CNN, Tech Crunch, CNBC and Brandish.

DigitalPR-Wire was developed by Cihan Group, in cooperation with its award-winning providers of global media intelligence and content publishing partners which include PRNewswire, Sendible, Votigo, Folcon and Agility. Tailored to meet the requirements of DigitalPR-Wire's clients, DigitalPR-Wire incorporates elements of its developers' partners' technology and KairoswebTV proprietary social media communication solution.

Mr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh, Senior Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Social Media, and special guest at the occasion, congratulated Cihan Group for the innovative platform.

Mr. Aniagoh said that the platform was capable of generating digital jobs for teeming young Nigerians, adding that the State was ready to partner the Firm on leveraging the DigitalPR-Wire tools to reach citizens of the State.

"I was highly elated to hear that such innovative platform now exists in Nigeria. We are used to the foreign tools, but today we have this which we can proudly say is made in Nigeria. I urge our people to partners the brains behind this platform. The most interesting part is that you need not spend dollars to get your job done and delivered. It is such a tool needed now.

Speaking on the features of the platform, Mr. Celestine Achi, Group Managing Director of Cihan Group, said DigitalPR-Wire also incorporates real time online monitoring and alerting system, campaign analytics solution to enable users measure and evaluate the success of their communication efforts and run social media contests and social media management to aid publishing of stories across all social media networks at the same time.

The platform can schedule posts in advance, get shortened links, engage with the user's audience and measure ROI from all-in-one dashboard, as well as live streaming of events that connect with key stakeholders.

Achi, who is also Founder of KairoswebTV (www.kairosweb.tv) and DigitalPR-Wire, further said: "Our new online PR and social communication platform takes DigitalPR-Wire's service to the next level with its new communication and information intelligence capabilities. Now, more than ever, we can help our clients to ensure that the right information is channelled to the right people in the right format and at the right time. Its intuitive interface makes it very easy to use, while the solution is also quick and easy to implement."

Always seeking to break new grounds, KairoswebTV also announced the immediate availability of their Start-Your-Own-Online-TV Solution (SYOOTS) for content providers, broadcasters, publishers and entrepreneurs who are constantly searching for new ways to reach their audiences and take advantage of the new opportunities the digital video age provides.

According to Achi, the online TV company would maximise the disruptive nature of digitisation. He explained: "We are set to bring the entire structure of conventional television and traditional press crashing down - and you can pick up the pieces."

The new service, SYOOTS, which will be available to anyone, including brands, religious organisations, political parties, governments and communication agencies, will enable users to launch their own interactive TV channel or network, with a full web-based channel management system available round-the-clock. Users will also have real-time statistics and unique interactive layers added to their content.

Achi further said: "We discovered a gap between TV and online video. The internet is full of independent videos, on-demand solutions but lacks real time TV experience.The traditional television offers no room for countless niche markets, topicsor target groups because of the specialised expertise, high costs, and equipment in both broadcasting and content production."

Describing SYOOTS as the sought-after solution, Achi stated that the service would deliver its technology straight from its cloud. "No more four-storey buildings packed with all kinds of expensive equipment and staff. KairoswebTV SYOOTS makes it easy and cheaper toexploit and manage your own TV channel on the internet," he assured.

DigitalPR-Wire's vision is to become the standard on-demand online PR and social media communication platform in Africa. www.digitalprwire.com

About Cihan Group:

DigitalPR-Wire was developed by Cihan Business Solution, a leading Digital PR consulting firm with special focus on online PR, Social Communication Solutions and Media Intelligence, serving the complete workflow of today's communications, social media and content marketing professionals. Cihan enables clients to improve their marketing intelligence and strengthen data-driven decision making through intelligent insights. Cihan Group also represents PRNewswire and agility as a publishing partner, Sendible as a solution partner, as well as Votigo and Falcon brands.