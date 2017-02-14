$36 Billion Ballast Water Treatment Equipment Technologies and Markets, 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ballast Water Treatment: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for ballast water treatment equipment will grow from nearly $5.2 billion in 2015 to nearly $36.0 billion by 2020 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.1% for the period of 2015-2020.

This report is focused on the market for ballast water treatment equipment for four world regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. The study begins with a discussion of problems associated with ballast water, and continues with a discussion of existing and pending regulations regarding its treatment, and an overview of the various types of treatment technologies.

The report includes current and projected market value, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products and suppliers, and a general market outlook. The report contains roughly 100 market tables and figures that provide a comprehensive insight into the market, along with nearly 80 company profiles. Market tables are presented for a range of parameters including geographic region, vessel size and type, supplier and product type.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global market for ballast treatment technologies, including solid-liquid separations, with and without coagulation and flocculation; chemical treatment, such as chlorination and ozonation; and physical treatment such as ultraviolet irradiation, gas injection, and ultrasonic processes.

- Analyses of market trends for four world regions, with data from 2014, 2015, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020. - A presentation of legislative and other drivers by region and a discussion of pending International Maritime Organization regulations.

- A listing of the categories of seagoing vessels, i.e. cargo ships, cruise ships, ferries, tankers, affected by recent and expected rulings and the types of treatment equipment each will require.

- A patent analysis that reveals technical developments and firms with leading intellectual property portfolios.



- A discussion of industry structure.



- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



- Study Goals And Objectives



- Reasons For Doing The Study



- Intended Audience



- Scope And Format



- Methodology And Information Sources

2: Executive Summary

3: Overview



- Unwanted Species Found In Ballast Water



- Regulations



4: Treatment Technologies



- Solid-Liquid Separation



- Disinfection



- Ballast Water Treatment Equipment Market By Technology Type



- Market Size And Growth By Technology Type



- Ballast Water Treatment Equipment By Country



- Approval Process For Ballast Water Treatment Systems



- Systems Based On Active Substances



- Selecting A Ballast Water Treatment System



- Costs



- Market Size And Growth For Ballast Water Treatment Systems By Vessel Size

5: Patent Analysis



- Patent Review



- Patent Review By Applicant



- Patent Review By Country

6: Global Markets



- Global Merchant Fleet



- Newbuilds



- Global Market Size And Growth For Ballast Water Treatment Systems, By Region



- North America/Nafta



- Europe/European Union



- Asia-Pacific



- Rest Of World

7: Industry Structure



- Shipbuilders, Ship Equipment/Service Suppliers



- Uv System Manufacturers



- Ozone Systems Manufacturers



- Chemical Manufacturers



- Pure Plays



- Firms With Other Core Competencies



- Market Share



- Company Profiles



8: Appendix

