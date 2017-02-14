

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were relatively flat during Tuesday's trading session. After fluctuating between small gains and losses over the course of the day, the markets finished with mixed results. Traders appeared reluctant to make any big moves while Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testified before the U.S. Congress.



Traders were also disappointed by the disappointing GDP data from Germany and from the Eurozone as a whole. Corporate financial results from the Eurozone also proved a mixed bag on Tuesday.



The Federal Reserve can raise interest rates at a gradual pace, Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning.



'Since my appearance before this Committee last June, the economy has continued to make progress toward our dual-mandate objectives of maximum employment and price stability,' Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee.



If the labor market continues to strengthen and inflation moves to the central banks 2% target, 'a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate,' Yellen said.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.11 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.04 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.02 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.13 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.14 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.43 percent.



In Frankfurt, Heidelberg Cement fell 4.08 percent after its fourth quarter revenue declined 4 percent from last year, hit by bad weather in southern Germany and parts of North America.



Bilfinger advanced 4.04 percent after the industrial services group proposed a share buyback.



In Paris, electric utility EDF declined 2.10 percent after its FY16 profit fell short of expectations.



Michelin climbed 1.68 percent. The tire maker said an upturn in mining sector will help to lift its earnings this year.



In London, Rolls Royce Holdings dropped 3.99 percent. The engines maker posted a hefty 2016 loss, reflecting currency fluctuations and a one-time charge for bribery settlements with U.S., British and Brazilian authorities.



TUI rallied 5.27 percent after the tour operator agreed to sell its specialty travel company Travelopia for about $407 million to investment firm KKR.



Next Plc shares rose 0.56 percent after the fashion retailer appointed Michael Roney as its next chairman.



Credit Suisse Group jumped 2.30 percent in Zurich after the banking giant narrowed its fourth-quarter loss and said it is well positioned to capture profitable growth opportunities and benefit from improved market conditions.



Aryzta shares soared 11.53 percent as chief executive of the food group, Owen Killian, and chief financial officer Patrick McEniff tendered their resignations.



Biotechnology firm Actelion slid 0.30 percent despite reporting solid financial results for fiscal year 2016.



Online gaming firm Kindred Group surged 10.37 percent in Stockholm after its fourth-quarter profit beat expectations.



Eurozone industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Industrial production fell 1.6 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.5 percent climb in the previous month. That was just above the 1.5 percent drop expected by economists.



The Eurozone economy expanded slightly less than estimated in the fourth quarter, the flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter but weaker than the previously estimated 0.5 percent.



Germany's economic growth improved in the fourth quarter, data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.1 percent rise seen in the third quarter. However, the rate of growth was slightly weaker than the expected 0.5 percent.



Germany's economic sentiment deteriorated more-than-expected in February, as expectations were dampened by the recent weak economic data and political uncertainty, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany declined to 10.4 from 16.6 in January, the Mannheim-based ZEW said. Economists had expected a modest fall to 15.



Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to its highest level in four years, confirming the flash data published earlier, final figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in January, following a 1.7 percent climb in December. That was in line with the preliminary data published on January 30.



U.K. inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than two years in January, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in January, the highest since June 2014, from 1.6 percent in December. Nonetheless, the rate was weaker than the expected 1.9 percent.



British house price inflation accelerated in December to the highest level in five months, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 6.1 percent stable rate of increase in November.



China's consumer price inflation accelerated to a 32-month high in January as prices surged ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, and producer prices climbed at the fastest pace since 2011.



Headline consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent in December, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



This was the highest inflation rate since May 2014. Economists had forecast price growth to rise to 2.4 percent in January.



Another report from the NBS showed that producer prices advanced 6.9 percent annually, following December's 5.5 percent increase. The annual rate was also faster than the expected 6.6 percent.



Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX