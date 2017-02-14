sprite-preloader
Wessanen: Wessanen proposes Frank van Oers for re-appointment to its Supervisory Board

Wessanen will propose to re-appoint Mr Frank van Oers as member of its Supervisory Board for a four-year term at its next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on 12 April 2017. His first appointment has been in 2009 and since 2014, Mr van Oers has held the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He is also Member of the Audit Committee.  

Based on his extensive business experience and knowledge of the FMCG market, Mr van Oers has contributed significantly to Wessanen's transformation to become a business focused on healthy & sustainable food in Europe. Mr van Oers is Managing Partner at Vorwerk & Co. KG, a family enterprise with core focus on high-quality household products.

Subject to approval of the AGM on 12 April 2017 in respect of the re-appointment of Mr Frank van Oers, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. will be as follows as per the end of the upcoming AGM:

  • Mr Frank van Oers (chairman)
  • Mr Rudy Kluiber
  • Mrs Ivonne Rietjens
  • Mr Patrick Mispolet

Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Ronald Merckx (CFO)
Phone   +31 20 3122 124
Ronald.Merckx@wessanen.com

Important dates

15-02-2017  Publication Q4/FY 2016 results

12-04-2017  AGM, de Hallen, Amsterdam(14.00)

21-04-2017  Publication Q1 2017 trading update

25-07-2017  Publication Q2 2017 interim results

24-10-2017  Publication Q3 2017 trading update

For PDF click here (http://hugin.info/143317/R/2078654/782356.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Wessanen via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)