Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on packaging sector says, "Europe and North America have mature beverage packaging markets, and the growth rate of the market in these regions is less when compared with several developing countries in APAC. Due to the rise in income levels and rapid urbanization, developing markets such as India, China, and Indonesia is exceeding the current growth rate of the global market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global beverage packaging marketaccording to Technavio's transportation and logisticsresearch analysts are:

Rise in demand for lightweight packaging

One of the major trends in the global food and beverage packaging industry is the emphasis on lightweight packages. Lightweight packaging materials allow vendors to reduce the cost of transportation. In 2014, Sidel,a beverage packaging company launched pasteurizable lightweight PET bottles for beer with a non-petaloid base. In 2013, Ball Corporation introduced lightweight cans in Europe. These new beer cans contain 25% recycled aluminum and are 10% lighter than their previous versions.

Fully automated packaging machinery provides flexibility in volume and consistency. Robotic machines are equipped with advanced monitoring and control capabilities to maintain packaging lines and reduce energy consumption. Technologically advanced robotic machinery uses real-time data collected from several machines and the entire packaging line to optimize output. In such machinery, malfunctions operational issues with a single machine are detected and rectified so that the performance of the overall machinery is not affected.

"Robotic packaging machinery enables reduced wastage of packaging materials and timely rectification of operational problems," says Sharan.

Functional drinks include energy drinks, RTD tea and coffee, sports drinks, and enhanced fruit and water drinks. These drinks witness the highest growth rate in the beverages industry and will grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Retail sales of functional drinks have increased by more than 30% from 2005 to 2015 in the US. This is mainly due to increased health consciousness among consumers, saturated carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market, and the low market share of functional drinks.

The demand for alcoholic beverages is generated due to the introduction of new flavors in alcoholic beverages, Irish whiskey and American bourbon, and premium alcoholic beverages, which, in turn, will lead to the growth of the beverage packaging market.

