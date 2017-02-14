Research and Markets - Global Contract Catering Market Industry Analysis & Outlook 2016-2020 Featuring Compass, Sodexo, Aramark & Elior

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Contract Catering Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)" report to their offering.

The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions along with the global market.

The global contract catering market is likely to grow significantly in the coming years driven by increasing demand for customized food, increasing global GDP per capita, rising global middle class population, increasing ageing population, rising demand for healthcare and growing use of technology. However, certain factors including increased unemployment, increasing food safety issues, stringent government standards and increased competition are likely to pose threat to growth of the respective market.

Based on amount of financial risks that contract catering company bears and potential compensation, profit or loss that it receives, the contract catering foodservice contracts usually fall in one of the three types of contracts: Fee-based/Cost Plus, Profit & Loss, and Fixed Price. The overall market is segmented into five major end markets namely; business and industry, healthcare and senior, education, sports and leisure, and defense, offshore and remote.

Contract catering businesses provides institutions, schools, hospitals and other businesses with meal programs designed to meet specific needs. It mainly operates by a firm or a collective organization of its restaurant services being outsourced to a specialized company on a contractual base.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Foodservice Overview

1.2 Contract Catering Overview

2. Foodservice Market

2.1 Global Foodservice Market by Value

2.2 Global Foodservice Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Foodservice Market by Category

2.4 Global Foodservice Market by Country

2.5 Global Foodservice Market by End Users

3. Global Contract Catering Market

3.1 Global Contract Catering Market by Value

3.2 Global Contract Catering Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Contract Catering Market by Region

3.4 Global Contract Catering Market by End Users

4. Regional Contract Catering Market

4.1 Asia-Pacific

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Global GDP Per Capita

5.1.2 Rising Middle Class Population

5.1.3 Increasing Ageing Population

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Healthcare

5.1.5 Increasing Prison Population

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Outsourcing Trend in Developed Countries

5.2.2 Low Penetration Rates

5.2.3 Changing Demographics

5.2.4 Increased Customer Focus on Well-being

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rising Unemployment

5.3.2 Raw Material Price Inflation

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Foodservice Market

6.2 Contract Catering Market

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Compass

7.2 Sodexo

7.3 Aramark

7.4 Elior

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm82l2/global_contract

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716