Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 14
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/02/2017) of £48.86m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/02/2017) of £37.84m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/02/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|228.65p
|16,550,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|223.18p
|Ordinary share price
|219.50p
|Discount to NAV
|(4.00)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|129.65p
|8,500,000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|3.74%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 10/02/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.49
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.52
|3
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.45
|4
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.32
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.25
|6
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.22
|7
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.11
|8
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.07
|9
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.01
|10
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.00
|11
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.99
|12
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.96
|13
|GLI Finance Ltd
|1.95
|14
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.94
|15
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.93
|16
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.91
|17
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.82
|18
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.80
|19
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.79
|20
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.79