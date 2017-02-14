OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Media representatives are invited to join the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, as she makes an important announcement in support of scientific research and innovation. This support will focus on collaborations between academia and businesses, securing a more innovative economy and growth for Canada's middle class.

After the announcement, Minister Duncan will tour a lab at the University of Ottawa Advanced Research Complex. Media are invited to join the tour.

Minister Duncan will be available for questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 Time: Announcement: 9:00 a.m. Tour: 9:30 a.m. Location: Announcement: Advanced Research Complex Lobby University of Ottawa 25 Templeton St. Ottawa, Ontario Tour: Advanced Research Complex SUNLAB, 3rd Floor University of Ottawa 25 Templeton St. Ottawa, Ontario

Contacts:

Stefanie Power

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Science

343-291-2600



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



