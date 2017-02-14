UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.9170 GG00BXDZMK63 31st December 2016

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited December NAV

UKML NAV per share was calculated for December 2016 at 91.70 pence per share.

The minor reduction of 0.14p in the NAV is driven primarily by the movement in the mark-to-market valuation of the Malt Hill No.1 interest rate swap following a modest drop in market interest rates during the month. The underlying Coventry portfolio continues to perform well, while TML's origination pipeline is growing in line with expectations. The portfolio management team are working towards finalising the third trade that is expected to deploy the remaining investable fund capital and more details will be available upon completion.

Further details on the portfolio and pipeline will be available in the upcoming factsheet.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 14 February 2017