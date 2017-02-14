ACQUISITION OF A LEADING PLAYER IN WEBCASTS AND WEBINARS REPRESENTS SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE IN THE DEPLOYMENT OF EURONEXT'S CORPORATE SERVICES OFFERING

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) announces the acquisition of a 51% majority stake in Company Webcast, a Dutch company specialised in professional webcast and webinar services. The transaction includes an initial cash payment of €3.6 million.

Company Webcast, based in the Netherlands, provides high-end webcast and webinar solutions to more than 260 corporates and local governments, through its state-of-the-art platform. In 2016 Company Webcast generated €3.6 million of revenues. The company's cutting-edge technology and established market position, combined with the support of Euronext as a strategic shareholder, will enable it to further expand its service offering.

The acquisition of Company Webcast is a significant milestone in the development of Euronext's Corporate Services offer announced as part of its strategic plan "Agility for Growth" in May 2016. Euronext's Corporate Services offer aims to help issuers make the most effective use of capital markets. It will focus primarily on the most critical needs of issuers, supporting them in areas such as increasing their visibility within capital markets, enhancing the impact of their communication, understanding their investors and improving their governance. Webcast and webinar solutions are a major driver in improving corporate communication and will be integrated as a key pillar of Euronext's Corporate Services offer. The current management team of Company Webcast will remain in place and will continue to grow the business while benefiting from Euronext's expertise with listed companies.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chairman and CEO of the Managing Board of Euronext NV, commented: "The acquisition of Company Webcast will enable our more than 1,300 issuers to engage more closely with their stakeholders and broaden their communication reach. This investment once again demonstrates our disciplined M&A approach as we accelerate the deployment of our "Agility for Growth" strategic plan. Company Webcast's strong value proposition, the entrepreneurial spirit of the management team and its scalable business offer the best conditions to further roll out its offering in the Euronext markets and beyond.

Iwan Lawerman, CEO of Company Webcast, added: "We are very excited to be part of Euronext's strategic growth plans. In 2004, our company started out organising webcasts of Investor Relations events, with the aim of helping organisations to become more transparent. Since then we have become the leading player for professional webcast and webinar services in the Benelux countries. Euronext's support will enable us to more rapidly broaden our service offering in Europe. The management team will remain unchanged and will continue to drive Company Webcast's development in the future

About Company Webcast

Company Webcast is market leader in the Benelux region for high-end webcast and webinar solutions, which are based on a state of the art platform using the most advanced technology. Company Webcast can handle all aspects of organising, recording, broadcasting and archiving of webcasts, making it possible for the customer to focus on other priorities. The company offers flexible and tailor-made formats, depending on the customers' needs, i.e.: video or audio webcasts on location, conference call webcasts, highly interactive professional studio webinars and self-service webinar licences.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2016, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs' access to capital markets.

