Arian Silver Corporation - Holding(s) in Company

14 February 2017

Holding(s) in Company

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") was notified on 14 February 2017 that Beaufort Nominees Limited was the holder of 12,935,840 Common shares representing 7.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

