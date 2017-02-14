Arian Silver Corporation - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 14
ARIAN SILVER
Trading Symbols
AIM: AGQ
FWB: I3A
14 February 2017
Holding(s) in Company
Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") was notified on 14 February 2017 that Beaufort Nominees Limited was the holder of 12,935,840 Common shares representing 7.04% of the Company's issued share capital.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
