PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arian Silver Corporation - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 14

ARIAN SILVER

Trading Symbols

AIM: AGQ

FWB: I3A

14 February 2017

Holding(s) in Company

Arian Silver Corporation (the "Company") was notified on 14 February 2017 that Beaufort Nominees Limited was the holder of 12,935,840 Common shares representing 7.04% of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Arian Silver Corporation
Jim Williams, CEO
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		Northland Capital Partners Limited
Gerry Beaney / David Hignell
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 1100

OR		OR
Beaufort Securities Limited
Jon Belliss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7382 8300		Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin / Harriet Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 7747 788 221

© 2017 PR Newswire