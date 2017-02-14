According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global emulsifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005602/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global emulsifier market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Emulsifier Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56472

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global emulsifier market into the following five application segments:

Food and beverage

Cosmetics and personal care

Oilfield chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global emulsifier market in the food and beverage industry

The growth of the food and beverage industry and the increasing health consciousness among consumers are factors which are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this segment. The food and beverage industry is witnessing a rapid adoption of food emulsifiers due to the benefits they offer. Food emulsifiers enhance the consistency, texture, quality, and taste of food and beverages. They also prevent the development of mold, thereby maintaining freshness and quality of food and beverage products.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research, "Food emulsifiers are widely being consumed in countries such as China, Japan, and India due to increased demand for packaged and convenience foods. There has been a drastic increase in demand for packaged foods due to the changing lifestyles of consumers and increasing disposable income.

Global emulsifier market in the cosmetics and personal care industry

Cosmetics and personal care products use emulsifiers as thickening and suspending agents for blending liquids of different viscosities. Emulsifiers are also required for blending colors and fragrances, and as emulsions for lotions and creams. An increasing use of cosmetics, hair care, and skin care products, including anti-aging creams and lotions, will fuel the demand for emulsifiers during the forecast period.

Global emulsifier market in the oilfield chemicals industry

Emulsifiers are used in drilling activities to provide stable invert drilling fluids with emulsion stability, preferential oil wetting of solids by the oil phase, filtration control, and temperature stability. Emulsifiers are used in the oilfield chemicals industry as corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, wetting and suspending agents, dispersants, and foam control agents.

"Since emulsifiers are used extensively in drilling, wetting, and gelling fluids, the shale revolution in North America will drive the market's growth during the forecast period," says Ajay.

Global emulsifier market in the pharmaceutical industry

Production of pharmaceutical creams, ointments, and lotions requires dispersion of solids into liquids, stabilizing agents, and hydrate thickening agents. These products are either water-in-oil emulsion (w/o) or oil-in-water emulsion (o/w) emulsions, which are made of waxes, emollients, and lubricants. Growing health concerns across regions are fueling the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry, which, in turn, is driving the growth of this market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's chemicals and materials market research analysts in this report are:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Dow Corning

Evonik Industries

Kerry Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Food Stabilizers Market 2016-2020

Global Baking Ingredients Market 2016-2020

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like personal protective equipmentplastics, polymers, and elastomers; and specialty chemicals. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005602/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com