

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former wrestling executive Linda McMahon was easily confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday as head of the Small Business Administration.



The Senate voted 81 to 19 in favor of President Donald Trump's nomination of McMahon as SBA Administrator. The votes against McMahon all came from the Democratic side of the aisle.



McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), stepped down from the company in 2009 and ran two unsuccessful races for the Senate in Connecticut.



Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, said McMahon understands the challenges facing America's small businesses.



'She has actually faced many of them herself as a business owner and CEO,' said Risch. 'For this reason, it is no surprise to see her confirmed today as Administrator of the SBA with such broad bipartisan support.'



He added, 'I know Mrs. McMahon will work to administer the SBA's programs and America's tax dollars in an effective way, and in doing so, bolster the small business community that our economy relies on.'



Ahead of the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said McMahon would prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy.



The vote to confirm McMahon comes after Senators voted to approve the nominations of Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary and Dr. David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs Secretary on Monday.



