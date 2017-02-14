Top 300 Manufacturers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 300 Manufacturers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide" report to their offering.

Did you know?

- Transasia Bio-Medicals is India's largest in-vitro diagnostic company

- As of December 31, 2015, bioMérieux, the world leader in clinical microbiology, had an installed base of some 84,500 instruments worldwide

- Texas, United States headquartered Helena Laboratories has 800 employees

- Marcel van Kasteel is Vice President & General Manager at Philips Handheld Diagnostics

- OvaGene is unlike any other molecular diagnostics company, their only focus in on women's pelvic cancers and related conditions

- In June, 2016, GenMark achieved the CE Mark for its ePlex sample-to-answer multiplex molecular diagnostics System and ePlex Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel

- Genetic Signatures is seeking to enter the U.S. market with strategic customer relationships and partnerships

- CareDx, Inc. had revenue of $U.S. 28.1 million in 2015

- Micronics, Inc., a leading developer of near-patient point-of-care in-vitro diagnostic products, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America

This unique and comprehensive report profiles the top 300 manufacturers of in-vitro diagnostics products worldwide. These global leaders are continually developing new and innovative products to add to their already comprehensive core laboratory, point-of-care and molecular diagnostics portfolios. They are located from the United States and Europe to India and China and have highly effective commercial networks.

Profile information for each company in The Top 300 Manufacturers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide' typically includes:

- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses



- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers



- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Products, Clinical Specialties/Diseases, Year Established, Number of Employees, Revenue and Ownership.

Report Target Market:



1) IVD Manufacturing Companies



Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification



2) IVD Suppliers



This report is perfect for suppliers of goods and services such as components and sub-assemblies and development, design and manufacturing services to identify top potential customers.



3) IVD Distributors

The Top 300 Manufacturers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Products Worldwide' is very useful to IVD distributors to identify the leading manufacturers with the best products.

4) Industry Associations

This report is a useful reference tool for IVD Industry Associations.

Report data field structure is as follows:

- Company Name



- Address



- Telephone



- Fax



- Email



- Website



- Year Established



- Number of Employees



- Key Executives



- Company Description



- Products



- Clinical Specialties/Diseases



- Revenue ($U.S. million)



- Location Status



- Ownership



- Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol



- Parent Company

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6358m2/the_top_300

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716