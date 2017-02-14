Nevada Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017 - Top 5: Gordon Silver, Randazzo, McDonald Carano, Marquis Aurbach and Lionel Sawyer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Nevada Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The 'Nevada Attorney Rate Report 2017' is the most comprehensive listing and analysis of Attorney hourly rates in the State of Nevada. The report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates and Support Staff for 2011 - 2016 and Forecasts 2017 Rates.

Nevada is a high-growth state for legal services because of the migration and formation of companies there. Law Firms follow their Clients and Prospects and Nevada - because of its tax structure and favorable business climate - attracts both existing companies and ones wanting to start there. Key Practice Areas include: Real Estate which has witnessed a significant rebound since 2008, Litigation, Finance and Insurance. Because of this trend, Attorney Hourly Rates have increased faster in Nevada than the national average. The author believes that the growth in hourly rates will continue into 2017 at the same pace as in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by Individual Firm and Key Practice Areas within the Firm

2. Rates by Practice Area for all Firms in Arizona

3. Rates by City for all Arizona Firms

4. Rates by Industry for All Arizona Firms

5. Relative Rate Rankings by Firm (Highest to Lowest)

Companies Mentioned

