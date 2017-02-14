Research and Markets - Mexico Individual Attorney Billing Rate Report: Top 5 Highest Rate Firms are Nader, Uthoff, Barrera, Ritch & Cervantes

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2016 Mexico Individual Attorney Billing Rate Report" report to their offering.

The 2016 Mexico Rate Report analyzes the Individual Attorney billing rates of Mexico's largest Law Firms and non-Mexican firms with offices there. Hourly Rates and Legal Fees in Mexico have been on the rise mainly due to economic growth and investment by non-Mexican Firms, mainly US-based, and Vereins. But 2015-2016 are different than the past recent years due to the significant drop in oil prices upon which the Mexican economy is still very dependent (25% of its GDP).

This Report examines the hourly rates of Attorneys (Partners, Counsel, Senior Associates and Associates) at the Law Firms most active in the Mexican Legal Market. Rates are analyzed by Individual Firm, Practice Area, City and Industry (all major ones) to highlight geographical and industry-specific pricing differences. As you will see, hourly rates by Firm and Position will vary.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Rates by Firm

Section 2: Rates by Practice Area

Section 3: Rates by Industry

Section 4: Relative Rate Ranking (Highest Rate to Lowest Rate)

Companies Mentioned

- Baker & McKenzie LLP



- Basham, Ringe y Correa SC



- Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz



- Bufete Ignacio Fernandez



- Bustamante, Escandon & Pareyon



- Cervantes Sainz



- Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez



- DLA Piper Gallastegui y Lozano



- Dentons Lopez Velarde



- Galicia Abogados, S.C.



- Gardere Wynne



- Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.



- Goodrich Riquelme y Associados



- Greenberg Traurig LLP



- Haynes and Boone, LLP



- Hogan Lovells BSTL



- Jones Day



- Lexcorp Abogados



- Littler Mendelson



- Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes S.C.



- Nader Hayaux Goebel



- Oscos Abogados



- Ritch Mueller



- Rubio Villegas & Asociados



- Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.



- Santamarina y Steta, S.C.



- Santos Elizondo



- Thompson & Knight LLP



- Uthoff Gomez Vega

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bzwpzm/2016_mexico

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716