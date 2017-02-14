2017 Mexico Email Database with 223,996 Emails - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Mexico Email Database" directory to their offering.

Number of total emails: 223,996

Every record in this database has the following fields of information: Industry Sector, Major SIC Category, Sub SIC Category, Product/Services Description, Company Name, Address, City, Colonia, State, Zip and Telephone. Also included when available are: Fax, Web Url, Email, Contact Name, Contact Title, Total Revenue USD, Number of Employees, Years in Business, Longitude and Latitude Geo Coordinates. See above latest data statistics for more details.

2017 Latest Mexico Database Statistics

Previous Month Number of Records 1,604,374

Number of New Records Added 1,520

Number Of Deleted Records 376

Number Of Changed Records (Typos, Address, Name, SIC Category, Web, Email, etc.) 12,468

Total Number of Records 1,605,518

Total Company Colonia/Neighborhood 1,523,607

Total Company City 1,605,518

Total Company State 1,605,518

Total Company Zip 1,587,029

Total Company Phone 1,605,518

Total Company Fax (in Mexico many main phones are also fax line) 191,267

Total Company Web 212,027

Total Company Email 250,713

Total Company Contacts 110,778

Total Company Contact Titles 110,778

Total Company Annual Sales 595,117

Total Company Employees 604,908

Total Company Years In Business 390,811

Total Geo Coded Data 1,552,426

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdlhtm/2017_mexico_email

