2017 Mexico Email Database with 223,996 Emails - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Mexico Email Database" directory to their offering.

Number of total emails: 223,996

Every record in this database has the following fields of information: Industry Sector, Major SIC Category, Sub SIC Category, Product/Services Description, Company Name, Address, City, Colonia, State, Zip and Telephone. Also included when available are: Fax, Web Url, Email, Contact Name, Contact Title, Total Revenue USD, Number of Employees, Years in Business, Longitude and Latitude Geo Coordinates. See above latest data statistics for more details.

2017 Latest Mexico Database Statistics

  • Previous Month Number of Records 1,604,374
  • Number of New Records Added 1,520
  • Number Of Deleted Records 376
  • Number Of Changed Records (Typos, Address, Name, SIC Category, Web, Email, etc.) 12,468
  • Total Number of Records 1,605,518
  • Total Company Colonia/Neighborhood 1,523,607
  • Total Company City 1,605,518
  • Total Company State 1,605,518
  • Total Company Zip 1,587,029
  • Total Company Phone 1,605,518
  • Total Company Fax (in Mexico many main phones are also fax line) 191,267
  • Total Company Web 212,027
  • Total Company Email 250,713
  • Total Company Contacts 110,778
  • Total Company Contact Titles 110,778
  • Total Company Annual Sales 595,117
  • Total Company Employees 604,908
  • Total Company Years In Business 390,811
  • Total Geo Coded Data 1,552,426

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdlhtm/2017_mexico_email

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


