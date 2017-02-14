Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics and Treatment Market Analysis & Trends 2017 - Therapeutics, Diagnosis Forecast to 2025: Demand for Xpert MTB/RI in the Tuberculosis Diagnostics Landscape - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics and Treatments Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2015 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is Technologies that may replace smear microscopy continue to expand, Major investments in basic research related to Mycobaterium tuberculosis diagnosis, Demand for Xpert MTB/RI in the tuberculosis diagnostics landscape and Potential Market in Most of the Emerging Nations of the World.

Based on Therapeutics the market is categorized into Tuberculosis Drugs (First Line) and Tuberculosis Drugs (Second Line). The Tuberculosis Drugs (First Line) segment is Isoniazid (INH), Rifampin (RIF), Ethambutol (EMB) and Pyrazinamide (PZA). Tuberculosis Drugs (Second Line) segment is further represented as Aminoglycosides, Fluoroquinolones, Polypeptides, Thioamides, Cycloserine, p-Aminosalicylic Acid and Other Drugs.

Based on Diagnosis the market is categorized into Skin Testing and Laboratory Testing. The Laboratory Testing segment is further categorized into Adenosine Deaminas, Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT), Interferon Gamma Release Assay, Antibody/Antigen Detection, Culture-Based Systems, Non-Culture Methods, Chest X-rays and computer-aided diagnosis, Biomarkers for active or latent TB, Serodiagnostic assays, Microscopy and associated tools, Cytokine detection assay, Smear Microscopy and Drug Susceptibility Testing (DST).

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Tuberculosis Diagnostics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Cepheid Inc

8.2 Becton Dickinson

8.3 Hain LifeSciences

8.4 Abbott Laboratories,

8.5 Alere, Inc

8.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.7 Hologic Corporation

8.8 bioMérieux SA

8.9 Sanofi

8.10 QIAGEN

8.11 Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

8.12 Epistem Holdings Plc

8.13 Gen-Probe Inc.

8.14 EIKEN Chemical

8.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

