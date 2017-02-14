PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, is proud to announce its latest achievement in sustainable product solutions. The company's EnergyGuard™ Polyiso Insulation Board has been certified for recycled content by GreenCircle Certified, which verifies the percentage of pre- and post-consumer recycled content in the product. GAF is the first roofing manufacturer to earn this distinction from Green Circle for polyiso roof insulation, which has the highest R-value per inch of any rigid foam board.

Architects and design professionals are increasingly asking for this type of third-party certification of environmental claims. It can increase the value of the product in green building rating systems such as LEED® and gives assurance that manufacturers' documentation is valid. The certification was awarded after GreenCircle Certified, an independent third party, performed a thorough analysis, including a site visit of three GAF insulation manufacturing plants and supply chains. This process verified the accuracy and quantity of all recycled content claims made by the manufacturer.

"GreenCircle congratulates GAF on their achievement in obtaining GreenCircle Certification for their EnergyGuard™ Polyiso Insulation Board," stated Ted Radzinski, certification officer. This verification affords both GAF and their customers the confidence that the advertised percentages of recycled content in this product are accurate and transparent."

"This confirmation of our published data documents what we've been doing all along: making a great product and using pre- and post-consumer recycled ingredients to do it," stated Martin Grohman, executive director of sustainability at GAF.

GAF is proud to promote sustainability in all areas, in addition to building design. It practices and supports new technologies in energy efficiency, material optimization, and recycling that help conserve natural resources.

EnergyGuard™ Polyiso Insulation Board is designed for use in practically any low-slope roof application, including built-up roofs, modified bitumen, or most single-ply roofing systems. To learn more about EnergyGuard™ Polyiso, visit gaf.com.

About GAF:

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

About Standard Industries:

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.

Press Contact:

Megan Filiaggi

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

973-628-3046

mfiliaggi@gaf.com



