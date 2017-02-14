SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The 18th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED), the premier electronic design quality conference, announced its 2017 program consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design, semiconductor technology with focus on security, IoT and cyber-physical systems.

ISQED convenes Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. To register, please visit www.isqed.org.

Conference Highlights

ISQED features 22 technical sessions with near one hundred papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and manufacturing.

Keynote Speaker

Driverless Vehicles: Looking Ahead

Prof. Raj Rajkumar -- George Westinghouse Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

Automotive, IoT Driving New Semiconductor IP and Compliance Requirements

Navraj Nandra -- Senior Director of Interface IP, Synopsys

Panel Discussion

Industry Panel on Hardware and System Security

Moderator: Prof. Gang Qu -- University of Maryland

Embedded Tutorials

Design Automation for Cyber-Physical Systems: Challenges and Opportunities

Dr. Qi Zhu -- University of California, Riverside

Accelerate DFT Verification to Reduce Test Costs, Close Coverage Gaps and Shorten Time to Market and Entitlement

Robert Serphillips -- Mentor Graphics

Cyber-Physical Systems in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Dr. Huafeng Yu -- Boeing Research & Technology

Computational Methods in Understanding Cancer Biology

Dr. Subarna Sinha -- Stanford University

Co-Located Events

IoT Summit 2017

About ISQED

The 18th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED 2017) is the premier interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary Electronic Design conference-bridges the gap among Electronic/Semiconductor ecosystem members providing electronic design tools, integrated circuit technologies, semiconductor technology, and packaging, to achieve design quality. ISQED corporate sponsors are Synopsys and Mentor Graphics. ISQED 2017 is held with the technical sponsorship of IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Society. The event is organized by International Society for Quality Electronic Design.

For more information, please visit www.isqed.org.

All trademarks and tradenames are the property of their respective owners.

Editorial Contact:

Hong Tran

Email contact

