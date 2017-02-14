Technavio market research analysts forecast the global gas station equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005600/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global gas station equipment market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global gas station equipment marketfor 2017-2021. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the top vendors in the market along with a forecast of the emerging trends and drivers, which are likely to impact the market during the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56544

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global gas station equipment market:

Increased number of gas stations

Increased inbound and outbound tourism

Increased national and international transportation

Increased number of gas stations

Increasing disposable income in various regions is encouraging the sale of cars, trucks, and other vehicles globally. In 2015, in Asia, the sales of new vehicles increased by 21%. In China, the sales volume of new vehicles increased by 32%. This has increased the number of fuel stations globally.

Moreover, with increased focus on environment preservation and green technology, the demand for alternative fuels like compressed natural gas (CNG), hydrogen, and others has also increased. Hence, the number of gas stations with alternate fuel dispensing machines is increasing globally, which emerges as a positive development for the gas station equipment market.

Increased inbound and outbound tourism

There has been a significant growth in the global travel and tourism industry. Increased disposable income and easy accessibility to information on various places, hotels, flights, trains, and bus bookings through the internet are enabling many middle-class people to explore new tourist destinations. This has increased the competition among travel agents worldwide, which, in turn, reduced the price of tour and travel packages. Increased tourism has also escalated the demand for transportation services globally. This has ultimately impacted the demand for fuel and fuel stations.

Increased national and international transportation

The global logistics market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by the increase in import and export activities. Companies in major countries like the US, the UK, Germany, and China are outsourcing manufacturing to countries where lower costs are incurred. These countries have also recorded an increase in domestic consumption.

The resurgence of the global economy has resulted in increased trade volumes between countries. The growing number of imports and exports between nations has lowered trade barriers because of the relaxation of government trade policies.

"The proliferation of trade agreements will lead to an increased demand for fuel, which, in turn, will lead to the opening of many more gas stations across the globe. This will further drive the demand for gas station equipment during the forecast period," says Abhay.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market 2016-2020

Global Pumps Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020

Global Biofuels Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnesshome, kitchen and large appliances; and lab equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005600/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com