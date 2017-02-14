Technavio market research analysts forecast the global green chelating agents market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global green chelating agents market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global green chelating agents marketfor 2017-2021. The report segments the market into three types of green chelating agents, which are sodium gluconate; EDDS, GLDA, IDS, MGDA; and glucoheptonate. The sodium gluconate segment accounted for more than 53% of the market share in 2016.

According to Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research, "Rapid industrialization has escalated the market for chelating agents in various end-user industries such as industrial and house cleaners, water treatment, and agriculture. These compounds also have significant applications in the food processing industry. Therefore, the rise in consumption of processed foods also provides growth prospects for the market during the forecast period."

Technavio chemicals and materials analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global green chelating agents market:

Strict water resources and environment protection laws

Reducing threat of biohazard: eco-friendly detergents and cleaners

Green chelates, natural agricultural nutrient

Strict water resources and environment protection laws

Most traditional chelating agents such as EDTA are poorly biodegradable. Scientific studies have enunciated the impact of non-biodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA and NTA on the environment. It has been concluded that EDTA leads to adverse effects such as the eutrophication of water bodies. Such environmental concerns have led to the formation of stringent regulations in many countries such as Sweden, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy to decrease their negative impact, and the use of eco-friendly alternatives is being encouraged.

Thus, the biodegradable, non-toxic, and non-polluting properties of green chelating agents make these alternatives distinctly stand out among other types of chelating agents available in the market.

Reducing threat of biohazard: eco-friendly detergents and cleaners

Chelating agents are an imperative part of industrial, household, water treatment, and personal care products. Most of the ingredients used are not completely biodegradable and often end up in water bodies, which result in bioaccumulation. Some of the examples of commonly found chelating agents in detergents are STTP and alkylbenzenesulfonates. Phosphates cause eutrophication in water and lead to biohazards such as algal blooms that use up the oxygen in water bodies, affecting aquatic life.

Therefore, vendors are now replacing conventional chelating agents with sustainable green chelating agents with manufacturing processes that have minimal environmental impact. However, water pollution persists and to overcome the challenge vendors globally are producing green chelating agents that reduce the bioaccumulation caused by conventional chelating agents such as EDTA

Green chelates, natural agricultural nutrients

The steady growth in the agrochemical industry is attributable to the rising demand for food. Further, the economic development in emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, and China has increased the disposable income of its citizens, consequently, bringing changes in the lifestyle and elevating the consumption of high-quality foods. The use of agrochemicals is also increasing due to the growing demand and the continuous loss of arable land.

Agrochemical manufacturers use green chelating agents to formulate effective micronutrients for crops and enhance their uptake. Many vendors offer such chelating agents for manufacturing micronutrient chelates

"The demand for eco-friendly chelating agents is high from the agrochemicals industry owing to the lower environmental impact," says Chandrakumar.

