Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Tire Market Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Tire market in Russia is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% in value terms during 2017-2022
Passenger car tire segment dominated Russia tire market over the past few years, on account of continuously expanding passenger car fleet size in the country. Central Federal District accounted for the highest share in the country's tire market during 2012-2016, owing to presence of major cities such as Moscow, which also houses a large number of administrative and business centers of the country.
Demand for tires in Russia is expected to increase at a moderate pace in the coming years, owing to rising per capita income and growing purchasing power of the consumers. Russia is set to host FIFA World Cup in 2018, which is expected to attract large number of tourists in the country, which is expected to fuel infrastructural development in the country. Expanding vehicle fleet size is expected to boost growth in Russia tire market through 2022.
Russia Tire Market Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022 report elaborates following aspects of tire market in the country:
- Russia Tire Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, and Off-The-Road), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Winter Tire Vs. Summer Tire and By Radial Vs. Bias
- Policy Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends Developments
- Growing Chinese Tire Penetration
- Expanding Share of Foreign Tire Manufacturers
- Increasing Retreading Tires
- Rising Online Tire Sales
- Struggling Automobile Production Sales
