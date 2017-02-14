

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank still expects to raise interest rates three times this year.



If the labor market continues to strengthen and inflation moves to the central banks 2% target, 'a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate,' Yellen said.



'Changes in fiscal policy or other economic policies could potentially affect the economic outlook,' Yellen said. 'Of course, it is too early to know what policy changes will be put in place or how their economic effects will unfold.'



A strong dollar also weighed on gold prices. April gold fell 40 cents to settle at $1,225.40 an ounce.



Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.



