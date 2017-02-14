Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2017) - Lee Ann Wolfin of Investmentpitch Media interviewed Brad Kitchen, Chairman and CEO of Secova Metals, (TSXV: SEK) (FSE: N4UN) (OTC: SEKZF).

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on building a strong asset base through exploration of undervalued gold projects in Canada. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec.

Secova has the exclusive right and option to acquire from Tres-OR Resources Inc., an undivided 65% right, title and interest in the contiguous Duvay and Chenier Gold Projects. Secova can earn up to 90% of the property (an additional 25% ownership) by funding a pre-feasibility study after the initial exploration expenditures to bring the property towards production.

The Company has a total contiguous land package of 174 claims covering over 7,766 hectares (17,458 acres) of land. The Duvay/Chenier project is located within the Abitibi gold belt, one of Quebec's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company has plans to advance the development of Duvay/Chenier and Eagle River as well as seek other avenues of growth through acquisition and/or merger.

The company recently announced plans to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 10 million units at $0.05 per unit.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.secovametals.com, contact Morgan Good, President, at 604-715-4751 or email morgan.good@secovametals.com.

