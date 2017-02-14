

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A number of Republican Senators remain undecided on Andrew Puzder's nomination as Labor Secretary, raising some questions about whether the fast food executive will ultimately be confirmed.



CNN and the Washington Post both reported that Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Tim Scott, R-S.C., are withholding their support for Puzder.



All four Senators are members of the committee that is scheduled to hold hearings on Puzder's nomination on Thursday.



The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will finally hold the hearing after previously postponing four scheduled hearings to give Puzder time to submit required paperwork.



Citing several sources, CNN said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and business groups are engaged in an intense effort to convince at least two of the Senators to back Puzder.



With every Democrat in the Senate expected to vote against Puzder, his nomination will need the support of at least 50 Republicans.



Collins and Murkowski previously voted against the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary, requiring Vice President Mike Pence to break the 50-50 tie.



Democrats and labor groups have been critical of Puzder's opposition to the Obama administration's proposal to expand overtime pay as well as his views on raising the minimum wage.



Puzder, who currently serves as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has also come under pressure amid revelations he once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper.



While Puzder said he immediately ended the woman's employment after learning of her status and paid back taxes, similar revelations have derailed other Cabinet nominations.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX