

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is climbing against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon, as the typically dovish Janet Yellen sounded decidedly more hawkish during her first day of testimony before Congress.



The Federal Reserve can raise interest rates at a gradual pace, Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning.



Policy makers predicted three rate hikes in 2017, but lingering concerns about the global economy and a lack of clarity on new president Donald Trump's fiscal policies has left the Fed in limbo.



'Since my appearance before this Committee last June, the economy has continued to make progress toward our dual-mandate objectives of maximum employment and price stability,' Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee.



If the labor market continues to strengthen and inflation moves to the central banks 2% target, 'a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate,' Yellen said.



'Changes in fiscal policy or other economic policies could potentially affect the economic outlook,' Yellen said. 'Of course, it is too early to know what policy changes will be put in place or how their economic effects will unfold.'



Yellen couldn't say if the Fed will take an action in March, May or June.



'I know people are focused on that. I can't tell you exactly which meeting it would be. I would say every meeting is live,' Yellen said.



Partly reflecting a jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing that U.S. producer prices rose by more than expected in the month of January. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.



The dollar has climbed to a 1-month high of $1.0565 against the Euro this afternoon, from an early low of $1.0633.



Eurozone industrial production declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December, after rising in the previous two months, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Industrial production fell 1.6 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 1.5 percent climb in the previous month. That was just above the 1.5 percent drop expected by economists.



The Eurozone economy expanded slightly less than estimated in the fourth quarter, the flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent sequentially, the same pace of growth as seen in the third quarter but weaker than the previously estimated 0.5 percent.



Germany's economic growth improved in the fourth quarter, data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially, faster than the 0.1 percent rise seen in the third quarter. However, the rate of growth was slightly weaker than the expected 0.5 percent.



Germany's economic sentiment deteriorated more-than-expected in February, as expectations were dampened by the recent weak economic data and political uncertainty, survey data from the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW showed Tuesday.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany declined to 10.4 from 16.6 in January, the Mannheim-based ZEW said. Economists had expected a modest fall to 15.



Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to its highest level in four years, confirming the flash data published earlier, final figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in January, following a 1.7 percent climb in December. That was in line with the preliminary data published on January 30.



The buck has risen to around $1.2465 against the pound sterling, from a low of $1.2547 this morning.



U.K. inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than two years in January, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Inflation rose to 1.8 percent in January, the highest since June 2014, from 1.6 percent in December. Nonetheless, the rate was weaker than the expected 1.9 percent.



British house price inflation accelerated in December to the highest level in five months, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. The house price index climbed 7.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 6.1 percent stable rate of increase in November.



The greenback has broken out to nearly a 2-week high of Y114.310 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y113.236.



Japan's industrial production increased more than initially estimated at the end of the year, final figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday. Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in December instead of a 0.5 percent climb reported earlier. However, it was slower than previous month's 1.5 percent gain.



