Swift Biosciences Launches Novel Long-Insert Library Kit to Improve Data Quality on PacBio Sequencing Platforms

ANN ARBOR, Michigan, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift Biosciences today announced the commercial release of its Accel-NGS® XL Library Prep Kit, the fastest sequencing solution for whole genome sequencing on Pacific Biosciences® (PacBio®) platforms. This library preparation kit, specially optimized for PacBio's Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) sequencing technology, provides significantly longer sequencing reads with a simple, single-tube workflow utilizing lower sample inputs. Swift Biosciences is now accepting orders for the Accel-NGS XL kit-sold exclusively by Swift.

"With its easy four-hour workflow and longer read lengths, the Accel-NGS XL kit substantially improves whole genome sequencing applications, such as de novo assembly and haplotype sequencing, on any genome including microbial, plant, animal, and human," said Haley Fiske, Chief Commercial Officer of Swift Biosciences. "These quality and workflow improvements help PacBio users generate more meaningful results from every run with twice the productivity."

Swift Biosciences and several scientific collaborators presented two posters at the AGBT 2017 General Meeting showcasing sequencing data generated with this new chemistry. The first poster, entitled "A Method to Improve Read Length of SMRT Sequencing," displayed results, generated in collaboration with Mount Sinai and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories, from diverse genomes including plant, bacterial and human reference DNA. The supporting data produced average reads up to 20Kb, with 50% less sample inputand no adapter dimer artifacts. In the second poster, entitled "Improved Library Construction Methods for the Pacific Biosciences Sequencing Platform Using Swift Accel-NGS XL Library Prep Kit for PacBioApplied to Challenging BAC Clones for Human Genome Reference Improvement,"Robert Fulton, Director of Project Development and Management at McDonnell Genome Institute of Washington University, presented results from human BAC clone sequencing, demonstrating higher library yields with longer sequencing reads.

"Swift Biosciences is the first company to offer library preparation solutions on all three major sequencing platforms, including Pacific Biosystems, Illumina®, and Ion Torrent'," stated Timothy Harkins, Ph.D., President and CEO of Swift Biosciences. "We are strategically focused on expanding the NGS market by simplifying complex workflows through our innovative library technologies and bringing new applications to each of the NGS platforms. Our libraries provide the highest quality data in the most challenging of applications. Swift is 'The NGS library company.'"

Visit https://swiftbiosci.com/products/accelxl to learn more.








