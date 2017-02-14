Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Mobile Networks National Rates Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This product is a real-time report detailing up-to-date National Rates covering Mobile Networks in Italy
This report covers all national rates offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Italy including:
Coop Voce
Lyca Mobile
Poste Mobile
TIM
Tre (3)
Vodafone Italy
Wind
You will receive up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer tariffs including (where applicable):
National Voice Rate (Mobile) Off-Net
National Voice Rate (Mobile) On-Net
National Voice Rate (Fixed Line)
National SMS Rate Off-Net
National SMS Rate On-Net
National Data Rate
Charging periods (e.g. peak/off-peak)
Data charging model (e.g. per KB)
IVR Rates (e.g. pre-paid charging, voice mail)
Customer Service Rates
Rates for Non-Geographic and Special Numbers
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
Voice Origination
Voice Termination
SMS Origination
SMS Termination
Data
MMS Origination
MMS Termination
Any other terms and restrictions
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbkj98/italy_mobile
