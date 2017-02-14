Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Mobile Networks National Rates Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This product is a real-time report detailing up-to-date National Rates covering Mobile Networks in Italy

This report covers all national rates offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Italy including:

Coop Voce

Lyca Mobile

Poste Mobile

TIM

Tre (3)

Vodafone Italy

Wind

You will receive up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer tariffs including (where applicable):

National Voice Rate (Mobile) Off-Net

National Voice Rate (Mobile) On-Net

National Voice Rate (Fixed Line)

National SMS Rate Off-Net

National SMS Rate On-Net

National Data Rate

Charging periods (e.g. peak/off-peak)

Data charging model (e.g. per KB)

IVR Rates (e.g. pre-paid charging, voice mail)

Customer Service Rates

Rates for Non-Geographic and Special Numbers

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

Voice Origination

Voice Termination

SMS Origination

SMS Termination

Data

MMS Origination

MMS Termination

Any other terms and restrictions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vbkj98/italy_mobile

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214006307/en/

