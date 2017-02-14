VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Aurcana Corporation (TSX VENTURE: AUN) ("Aurcana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to positive investor response, it will increase the size of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") that was announced in a February 13, 2017 news release. The Offering will now consist of the issuance of up to 12,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,600,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Share for a term of three years from the closing date of the Offering. A finder's fee or commission may be paid on part of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by Aurcana for the exploration and development of the Shafter Silver Project in Texas and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following the closing of the Offering.

This proposed Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Aurcana Corporation owns the Shafter Silver Project in Texas, U.S.A.

