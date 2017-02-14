Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Mobile Networks Roaming Rates Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Roaming Rates covering Mobile Networks in Germany.
This report covers all roaming rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Germany including:
Ayyildiz
Base
E-Plus
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
O2
T-Mobile
Vodafone Germany
You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):
Standard Roaming Rates
EU Roaming Rates
Any Special Roaming Rates
Roaming Bundles/Plans (e.g. Data Add-Ons)
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
Roaming Rates:
-- List of supported countries
-- Voice Origination to Roaming Country
-- Voice Origination to Home Country
-- Voice Origination to Third Country
-- SMS Origination to Roaming Country
-- SMS Origination to Home Country
-- SMS Origination to Third Country
-- Voice Termination
-- SMS Termination
-- Data Roaming
Roaming Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:
-- List of supported countries
-- Purchase Price
-- Allowances: Number of Minutes
-- Allowances: Number of SMS
-- Allowances: Data
-- Out of Bundle Rates
-- Validity period
-- Minimum contract period
-- Any special offers or discounts
-- Any other terms and restrictions
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrvk7h/germany_mobile
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214006320/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Mobile Networks