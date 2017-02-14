Britains Newest Secret Sausage Shop - Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, England

LONDON, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire CM235RG has a Secret Sausage Shop! The shop sells 10 different varieties of sausages daily and is open Tuesday to Friday 9-5 and both Saturday and Sunday 9-1.

The Sausage King who is one of the leading expert on sausages in the U.K. is visiting which will hopefully mean they are no longer a Secret Sausage Shop but On The Map Sausage Shop !! Further celebrity visits have been organised including Ed Byrne the fantastic comedian who regularly appears on the TV.

The Secret Sausage Shop has entered into various prestigious sausage awards for this year and is hoping to win at least a few accolades for its sausages! The sausages are mostly named after local town's and villages surrounding Bishop's Stortford and some have direct association with the ingredients used i.e. The Sawbridgeworth is a sausage that contains apple in homage to the Sawbridgeworth River's Nursery apple orchards that had links to Charles Darwin.

They are located near the Bishop's Stortford football ground. There are more clues as to how to find it on the Meat Masons facebook and twitter pages. There is a video offering clues which has already attracted over 5500 views! The question is can you find it?

