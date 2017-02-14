Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "London Market Today" newsletter to their offering.

With its beginnings traced back to Edward Lloyd's coffee house, the London Market, comprising both Lloyd's and the Company sector, has been a driver of insurance innovation for centuries. A market largely served by Lloyd's brokers and managing agencies, the array of risks that placed in London is as meaningful as ever.

Now, largely behind the market are the latent disease problems of the early 1990s and Lloyd's has risen from the ashes, Phoenix-like to retain its hard won reputation and build a credible future, one being challenged by capital market involvement in the catastrophe reinsurance sector, and an over supply of capacity for certain other lines. London Market Today, published around 200 times a year, offers the widest research on the sector, tracking more than 900 companies that each have a role in the London Market.

Results, mergers, appointments, market losses and our own proprietary databases for key sectors including active and legacy insurers, brokers (both Lloyd's and others) and managing agencies. London Market Today is serious about insurance sector research, stepping way beyond the safety of just commenting on the quoted companies.

Reactive to events, but a day-by-day summary of those insurance market events offers the clearest insight and pathway to informed success in the London insurance market.

For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kgsf49/london_market

