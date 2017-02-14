As initiatives to preserve the environment continue to grow and environmental friendliness becomes more important to consumers and companies worldwide, the global textile and apparel industry is seeing an increase in efforts towards sustainability. Details on how this industry is working towards an improved, healthier planet are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe, the world's smartest B2B marketplace

Fruit-based textiles taking off

Producing clothing from cotton and traditional materials requires a lot of resources and a lot of pollution. Creating just one cotton t-shirt and one pair of pants can take up to 5,000 gallons of water. The dyeing process uses more than half a trillion gallons of water annually, and results in the pollution of freshwater and natural habitats.

To lessen the impact that textile pollution has on the environment, textile materials from unconventional sources are being introduced. Fruit-based textiles are seeing increased popularity in the textile and apparel industry, particularly textiles made from pineapple, coconut, and banana fibres. These materials use less resources, produce less waste, and benefit the environment overall.

Innovative methods for textile recycling have emerged

Textile and apparel waste is a serious issue worldwide: more than 10.5 million tons of clothing ends up in landfills every year. The most common way to recycle textiles is simply to donate used clothing to charities or thrift shops, and around half of all donated clothing is worn again.

However, there are now more options for textile recycling that will go a long way towards cutting down on waste from this industry. Recycled textiles are being used as fuel for both cars and planets, or made into a pulp from which new products can be produced.

Healthy future in sight for organic cotton

While cotton uses less than 3% of cultivated land, it accounts for around 11% of global pesticide sales. This heavy use of chemicals is detrimental to human health, and also damages the soil and land, reducing future cotton yields.

In response to environmental, sustainability, and health concerns related to pesticide use, the organic cotton industry is set to grow significantly in the near future. Organic cotton has a smaller environmental impact, and can give companies an edge over their competitors. Additionally, organic cotton production requires less water and less energy, and creates less CO 2

