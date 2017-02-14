Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) (the "Company") is announcing today that it will be seeking to adjourn its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders, originally scheduled to be held on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) (the "Meeting"), to a to-be-announced date. The Company will seek to hold the adjourned meeting as soon as practicable. As of this time, no changes are expected to be made to the record date of the Meeting. The Company has decided to seek an adjournment of the Meeting to provide shareholders with a sufficient opportunity to review the audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2016 which have yet to be filed. The Company anticipates the filing of these financial statements and the lifting of the cease trade order in the very near future.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a specialty biotechnology company that aggregates, incubates, integrates, and invests in the botanical drug development industry. The Company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets - some of which will contain cannabinoid compounds. The Company also has an extensive pipeline of high-quality products and intellectual property for the rapidly expanding botanical drug market. We follow strict standard operating protocols, and adhere to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rene David"

Rene David, CFO/COO

For further information, contact the Company at (604) 336-0881 or at news@abattis.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.